We Can't Date People Who Do THIS

As strange as it sounds, food is a vital part of any relationship. Think about it: most first dates take place over a meal, drinks, or coffee, as do subsequent outings — not to mention important milestones like anniversaries and celebrations. In fact, you can tell a lot about a person by what they order and how they eat. Sometimes, said eating habits are enough to make us reconsider whether or not another date is even worth it.



We asked R29 staffers to share a few of their food-focused relationship deal-breakers. And we weren't totally shocked to find that there were quite a few. Whether we can't stand picky eaters or its people who talk with their mouths' full that makes our blood boil, click through to read the food-related pet peeves we just can't let go.



This article was originally published on August 31, 2016.

