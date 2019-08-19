4:30 p.m. — I, the aide, the nanny, and our patient get into her van to go pick up her son. We drive an hour and a half to go get him. I am exhausted by the amount of driving I've endured lately and pass out in the passenger's seat. We stop at a gas station to fill up, and I buy some fancy jerky for D. inside, because he told me he was having a rough time at work. I come back to the van to find my patient smoking while the aide fills up the tank. No! Agh! Somehow none of them were aware that that is a bad and unsafe thing to do. We finish up the drive, and the van reeks of smoke, giving me a headache. $14.99