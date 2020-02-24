7:30 p.m. — I've eaten snacks (fruit and spinach protein smoothie and Trader Joe's taquitos) but I've gotten nowhere on the report and my brain feels scattered. K. texts me to tell me the girls decided not to go to Comedy Works — it's a guys night, but they really want me to come anyways. I actually am probably a little closer with the guys (sports talk comes very easily to me) and I always have a ton of fun at guys night, but I'm a little hurt the girls didn't let me know their updated plans. I text them and get no response. I'm very embarrassed I let that bother me (I'm a 25-year-old woman! I have a 401(k)! I didn't go to the pregame! Why on earth do I get bothered by catty behavior?), but it stings nonetheless. I decide to stay home and focus on the report.