Monthly Expenses

Rent: $1,460 for our one-bedroom plus office. This includes water/trash/sewage. We're moving next month, and our new rent will be $1,550.

Car Payment: $453 (Stupid lesson learned, ~$10k left to pay off.)

Student Loans: Paid off

My Dental & Vision Insurance: $40 (For medical insurance, I'm on my parents' plan.)

Husband's Medical, Dental & Vision Insurance: $150

Phone: $125

Spotify: $15.99 (My family uses it too, and we use their Netflix.)

Car Insurance: $146 for two cars

Internet: $50

Renters Insurance: $17

Utilities: ~$40-$90

Washer/Dryer Rental: $40

401(k): ~$200 (6% of my salary, and my company matches up to 6%). I currently have about ~$7,500 in it. My husband contributes 10% of his salary, about $850, to his 401(k)).

Down Payment Savings Account: $3,000

Other Savings: Whatever is leftover. Our paychecks are deposited into our savings account and we have $3,500 transferred into our checking account to pay off our credit card (which we use for everything) at the end of the month. Our rent and car payment are taken from the checking account as well.