The Under-$20 Tool That’s Saving My Feet During Quarantine

An electric foot file sounds intimidating — and once you turn it on, it might not seem beginner-friendly — but I can confidently say that the cordless Pedi Perfect Extra Coarse model from Amope is easy to use. You simply run the spinning head over your dry foot to exfoliate any dead skin, and you'll actually see the dead bits fall off. (For that reason, I advise doing this in an area that's easy to clean up.) The ergonomic handle is easy to grip, and there's no pain involved, just a slight tickle. Really, it feels a lot like my foot is being gently buffed as it would be during a salon pedicure.