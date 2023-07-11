Bissell's Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner always goes viral on TikTok, but rarely does the bestselling gadget go on super sale. If you've been mesmerized by the compact contraption that can make chairs, carpets, and car interiors look like new, now is your time to act. The 48-hour, long-awaited Amazon Prime Day sale delivers almost never-seen slashed prices on the device TikTokers have dubbed the "Little Green Machine." Right now, Bissell — best known for its pet hair-erasing vacuums and mops — is taking 30% off the cleaning appliance on Amazon from now until midnight July 12. Not only does Little Green suck up stains with its powerful hose, it also holds up to 48 ounces of liquid and makes carpet cleaning casual thanks to its compact design. We'll say this: If those 58,000+ reviews and that 4.6-out-of-5-star Amazon rating tell us anything, it's that we should run, not walk, to scoop one up while it's under $100.
How does the Little Green Machine work?
According to its user manual, for best results pour 8 ounces of the brand's Professional Spot and Stain cleaning solution (trial size included with purchase) and some hot water in the tank, hold the 15-feet-long hose about an inch above the soiled surface, spray, vacuum, and repeat until clean. Voila! Stain removed. Once you're done, unplug it and rinse the dirty collection tank and the cleaning tool once removed from its hose. Filming the gross-yet-satisfying process for TikTok is optional, but encouraged. If a significant amount of cleaning solution is left over, feel free to leave that in the tank for future clean-ups.
Based off just a handful of its 40,000+ 5-star reviews, these simple techniques make "cream [chairs] look like new," "[are] perfect for cleaning every corner of your home," and for one verified buyer, the machine is single-handedly "saving [her] sanity." As for the few not-so-happy customers, some were impressed by the results but had higher expectations for the suction. Amazon reviewer Amanda Reading, for example, mentions, "I’m a rough critic...I was impressed at how clean my pet ramp became from using this but, the suction could have been a lot better." Alas, it got the job done.
It was so embarrassing having people over with the look and odor of [our] couch but just two passes with this vacuum got rid of it.
Aaliyah Guerra, amazon reviewer
What can the Little Green Machine clean?
Although popularly used for home carpets, the Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner is perfect for car interiors, furniture upholstery, and even mattress stains. Head over to Amazon now so you can scrub away as many stains as your heart desires — and all for just under-$100 (For a limited time!).
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
