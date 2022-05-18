As a multi-hyphenate creative whose work spans industries from modeling to film, where does your story begin?

“I moved to New York to pursue acting and theater, and photography was my outlet. I was inspired by my grandfather, a pioneer Black model-turned-photographer, and when it started turning into paid work, I really threw myself into it. I had this beautiful, diverse portfolio full of queer, fat, and Black bodies. But agencies would tell me what my book was lacking — which was thin and white — and, in a way, it pushed me out. There I was, a feminine Black plus-size person, and people like me were not being celebrated in my industry. It made me go into a deep reflection. I stopped photography and acting for a year or two, and I transitioned. It was the scariest and most beautiful part of my life, and I wondered if I would have work when I returned. Thankfully, I came out and booked my first film and started modeling. Small ads led to the biggest campaign of my career, and it’s been going upwards and onwards ever since."