11 a.m. — After an early morning consisting of coffee and homework, I head out to run some errands before work later. Fridays are typically my catch-up days for the week. I head to the bank to deposit my cash from the past three weeks. I hate going to the bank, so I try to only go once a month to deposit my tips. I am sure they hate me for this, since I always go in with a big stack of cash consisting of mostly small bills. Afterward, I head to the UPS store to drop off a book I need to return to Amazon with a prepaid return label (yay Amazon Prime!). I then head to Target to return $12.63 of school supplies — I dropped an art class and have no need for so many composition books and colored pencils. However, one cannot simply go to Target and not shop. I try to browse mostly clearance, and I end up leaving with three shirts, a pair of jeans, and Chapstick, which I think is quite a nice haul for $33.12. $33.12