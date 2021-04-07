Growing up in a small village in rural Kenya, Aliphine Tuliamuk turned to running as a way to create opportunities for herself. "I realized that if I wanted a better life, I had to be the captain of my own ship," she says. "Running was my way out of that — and pursuing education."
Today, the professional marathoner and new mom lives in the U.S. and competes in races around the world, representing her new home. "To be representing my second country that I chose to be a part of, it means the world to me," she says. "It's a way of showing appreciation."
Still, it took no shortage of hard work and resiliency to get where she is now. "Running is the most democratic sport there is because you get out what you put in," she says. "I have trained when it’s snowing, I’ve been rained on with thunderstorms and hailstorms. I believe in working very hard, even when I don’t feel like doing it, as long as I’m healthy."
All of this training can be tough on her body, including her hair. "I have very hard and coarse hair," she says, and running outdoors in different environments can damage it. To give her hair an instant boost, she uses Aveda botanical repair intensive strengthening masque: rich. "This product makes my hair feel stronger and restored," she notes. The cruelty-free, vegan masque is responsibly packaged, as well, with post-consumer recycled materials.*
"The things that I will hope to pass down to my daughter are hard work, not seeking validation, and feeling beautiful in her own skin," Tuliamuk says. "I want to move the needle forward for the next generation of girls and women in sports." Click play on the video above, to learn more about Tuliamuk's story.
*Jar and cap made with a 100% post-consumer recycled content.
