Our Imaginary BFF Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Shares Our Love Of Houseplants

We asked our resident plant expert Christan Summers, who has advised us on matters like whether or not it's okay to feed your plants La Croix , and how to nurse them back to health when they're dying , to help us identify the one pictured in AOC's story. She tells us it's called a ZZ Plant, also known by its scientific name, Zamioculcas zamiifolia, or the very evocative sobriquet, Zanzibar Gem. While popular on social media, ZZ Plants are a less obvious choice than, say, a succulent or miniature cactus, which may explain why you're not aware of it.