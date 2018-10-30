One thing's for sure: There's no shortage of creative inspiration to be found at 29Rooms every year. But it's not just the visually stunning spaces and interactive installations we're talking about — it's also the killer personal style we spot on the scene. The expansive, multi-city production attracts some pretty stylish individuals, and each time we attend, we inevitably walk away with some fresh new styling tricks to try out for ourselves.
Ever in need of more outfit inspiration, we teamed up with ALDO to show off some of the standout style we came across at 29Rooms New York this past September. And let's just say, the attendees this year quite literally and figuratively showed up — rocking everything from leopard-print pants to mod white ankle boots to elevated denim on denim. Click ahead to check it all out, and if you stopped by the Brooklyn venue, who knows — you might even see yourself in the mix.