Building the World’s Biggest Sofa: An R29 Editor’s Honest Albany Park Couch Review

Even a nearly perfect sofa will have a few things that aren’t ideal about it. My primary point of contention with the Kova Pit is that my cat, Moose, has fallen in love with it. Moose, a deranged little gargoyle I found on the street, has bad back legs after being attacked by another cat and can’t really jump. The relatively low height of the Kova Pit has made it possible for her to get up on the couch without incident, spreading her fur all over it with both great ease and relish. Of course, if your living quarters are not home to a perpetually shedding drool goblin, this may not be as much of an issue for you. And, of course, lint rollers still exist.