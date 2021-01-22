When it comes to the subject of acne, the conversation is usually about ways to treat it or how it can lead to anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem.1 It’s usually about destigmatizing a skin concern so prevalent that it affects up to 50 million Americans annually.2 It’s usually about facial acne.
According to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Julie Harper, body acne isn't discussed as much as facial acne — despite the fact that it's fairly common. For Dr. Harper, it affects more than half of her patients who have facial acne.3 “Truncal [the medical term for 'chest, shoulders, and back'] acne can offer its own set of challenges,” she explains. “There is a difference in how we treat facial and truncal acne, but the difference in treatment approach has historically not been based on evidence or data. In the end, we have a tendency to undertreat acne on the trunk. It tends to be out of sight, out of mind.”
For that reason, Dr. Harper says there haven’t been any proven treatments for body acne — until now, with Galderma’s AKLIEF® (trifarotene) Cream, 0.005%, indicated for the treatment of acne that's proven safe for the face, chest, shoulders, and back.4 It’s an innovative prescription retinoid — the first retinoid molecule to be approved by the FDA in more than 20 years for the treatment of acne.5 The retinoid molecule (active ingredient) is trifarotene, which specifically targets the root cause of acne.6
“This selectivity of trifarotene means that the product is potent even at low concentrations,” says Dr. Harper, who is also a paid Galderma spokesperson.7 “This low concentration gives us comfort from a safety standpoint to use this on larger surface areas, like the chest and back.”4
Once you’ve consulted a dermatologist and AKLIEF Cream is prescribed, use as your doctor states, applying a thin layer (one pump for the face, two pumps for chest, shoulders, and back) and avoiding the sun by using sunscreen and protective clothing — after that, you may see acne improving as early as two weeks.4
“Whether [your acne] is mild to moderate or severe, or on the face or trunk, it can be treated,” Dr. Harper says.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION: Indication: AKLIEF ® (trifarotene) Cream, 0.005% is a retinoid indicated for the topical treatment of acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older Adverse Events: The most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥ 1%) in patients treated with AKLIEF Cream were application site irritation, application site pruritus (itching), and sunburn. Warnings/Precautions: Patients using AKLIEF Cream may experience erythema, scaling, dryness, and stinging/burning. Use a moisturizer from the initiation of treatment, and, if appropriate, depending upon the severity of these adverse reactions, reduce the frequency of application of AKLIEF Cream, suspend or discontinue use. Avoid application of AKLIEF Cream to cuts, abrasions or eczematous or sunburned skin. Use of “waxing” as a depilatory method should be avoided on skin treated with AKLIEF Cream. Minimize exposure to sunlight and sunlamps. Use sunscreen and protective clothing over treated areas when exposure cannot be avoided.
You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. This information is not intended as medical advice. Talk to your doctor about your medical concerns.
