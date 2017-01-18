I’m An Adult With An Allowance — & I’m Not Sorry

And, as I cower, even in hiding, from the judgment of people, I too, am guilty of casting stones. Because in playing the role model recipient of my parent’s generosity, I have created my own standards for what is justifiable in accepting financial help. I am the ideal freeloader. People who live in million-dollar condos purchased by their parents, or who flit in and out of jobs (if they’re employed at all) because they don’t really need them? Now that is too much. But really, it’s no one’s business how you pay rent. Where do any of us get off deciding how people should spend their money? And honestly, would you turn down the money if you were in my shoes? Most of the time it seems that people are okay with others receiving help from their parents as long as it’s in line with what they’ve received. Friends who don’t have student loans find no problems with getting that kind of assistance, but balk at costing their parents an additional $50 a month for phone bills. How convenient that what is acceptable dovetails so nicely with exactly what we're already receiving. Whenever I read criticisms of people who have received some kind of financial leg up from their parents — be it a phone bill or a downpayment on a house — behind the complaints, I often hear the familiar childhood whine, “It’s just not fair.” But, of course, it’s never been fair. Long before I was an adult with an allowance, I was a teen in private school, and a kid with two parents who graduated college. I was a baby with the best neonatal care, and a fetus incubating in one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in my city. To me, a few extra hundred a month chucked my way is just one of the overwhelming advantages the pure luck of birth has given me. And it’s not fair. But insisting I “do it on my own” at some arbitrary cutoff date of 18, 21, or 26 doesn’t really level any playing fields, either. The money they give me now may seem huge, but it’s also the least they’ve ever done.



The writer's name has been changed to protect her identity.