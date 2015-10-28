Bipawd #MiracleKitten Cassidy takes his first steps in his new wheelchair -- totally unassisted. Just amazing. <3This tiny feral kitten lost both back legs when he was born, and somehow managed to survive for nine weeks in the forest. It is a medical miracle that he survived even a day with such severe injuries, let alone nine weeks. His little body had just about given out from starvation and infection by the time we rescued him, but he never gave up! Thanks to the team at Mountain View Veterinary Hospital for giving Cassidy the chance he fought so hard for, and to Andrew at HandicappedPetsCanada.com for making the tiniest wheelchair he's ever made just so Cassidy wouldn't have to wait to feel the wind in his glorious floof.And our heartfelt thanks to those who have donated for Cassidy's medical expenses, sent supplies, made stump covers, shared posts and offered encouragement.... each of you has played a role in this tiny miracle! Watch Cassidy on our livestream, 24/7 at http://tinykittens.comMore about what we do: http://tinykittens.com/programs