8 a.m. — Our puppy wakes us up around 8 a.m. My fiance, C., gets up to take her out and feed her. I stay in bed and scroll on my phone until 8:30 before making my way downstairs. We talk budget and finances over a breakfast of Eggo waffles (romantic, I know). We are saving for our wedding and to hopefully buy a house. C. received a big bonus at work a couple of years ago that we have been saving to use as a down payment. My main focus is to pay off my credit card debt and then tackle more of my student loans, which C. fully supports. We have separate accounts but are completely transparent about our finances. We discuss some finance articles he found on Reddit and I update him on my credit card balance before we head out the door around 9:45 a.m. to take the puppy to Pooch Playtime at our local humane society. I work there part-time, so it's free to take her and is a lifesaver in the winter. She plays for an hour and then we head home.