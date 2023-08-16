Did you worry about money growing up?

Yes, like I said, it was always talked about in a stressful way, and I definitely fed off that energy. We always had a roof over our heads and food on the table but there wasn't much for extras like annual school shopping or vacations. I also knew not to ask for anything and I paid for things like college applications, SATs and my prom dress myself.



Do you worry about money now?

Yes and no. I have come a long way from making $35,000 at my first job, living paycheck to paycheck and racking up $8,000 in credit card debt. I finally feel like I have a better relationship with money, can save for retirement and splurge on vacations. I do feel behind on savings, though, especially because we are paying for a wedding next year and New England weddings are extremely expensive. We wanted to stay under $30,000 and quickly realized that wasn't realistic given the area and the fact that we want to do a full celebration. The budget is now $45,000 and we'll split it three ways between me, my partner and his parents. We both have good savings so could pay for this now but I want to make sure we don't wipe them out, especially because I would like to buy an investment property within the next few years.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I became financially responsible for myself around age 19. I spent one summer after my freshman year of college at home and it was a very toxic environment. After that, I was pretty much on my own. I worked waitressing jobs throughout college to pay for rent, food and books. I am my own safety net but P. would support me if I lost my job, just like I would do for him.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

My brother passed away when he was 21 and the insurance money went to my parents. They told my sister and I that they would split it with us three ways. The total for my share was about $18,000 but I had to ask for the money in increments. This served as my security blanket throughout college. My sister never received her share, which I have some guilt about. P.'s parents have told us they will contribute $15,000 towards the wedding but we haven't received that money yet.