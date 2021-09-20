Occupation: Administrative Assistant

Industry: Government

Age: 32

Location: Oklahoma

Salary: $42,000

Net Worth: $23,000 ($20,000 in Fidelity Retirement account + $38,000 Edward Jones Account + $6,000 savings - $26,000 student loans - $15,000 car loan). My partner and I keep our finances separate, and we split things almost 50/50, but he will occasionally pick up something extra because he makes more than I do.

Debt: Student Loan: $26,000, Car Loan: $15,000

Paycheck Amount (2x/month): $1,165 (Medical, dental, retirement, and vision insurance is automatically deducted from my paycheck. My employer matches my retirement.)

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses

Rent: $550 a month for my share (total rent is $900 for a three-bed, two-bath house)

Car Loan: $350

Student Loan: $140 (currently paused due to pandemic)

Car & Renter's Insurance: $68

Internet/Cable: Free through my partner's work. We get all the good channels too!

Gym Membership: $35

Netflix, Disney+: $22

Amazon Prime: Partner pays

Cell Phone: I am STILL on my parent's plan. They paid for my sister until she was in her 40s, so I think they feel like they should pay for me. I plan on upgrading my phone in the next year, which I will pay for, so this topic will be revisited.

Savings: I put $25 per paycheck into my emergency fund. Then I also sock away as much savings as I can for a new bed, travel, and any other goals I have.