Occupation: Administrative Assistant

Industry: Government

Age: 31

Location: Irvine, CA

My Salary: $58,000

My Partner's Salary: $132,000

Net Worth: -$89,879 (This is what we're working with thanks to my two college degrees with a third one in progress. This number is mine and my partner's total debt, minus our joint savings and checking accounts, my 457 deferred compensation plan, and my partner's 401(k). As a government employee, I am a member of CalPers and will receive a pension calculated from my years of service and highest paid salary, so I don't have a traditional 401(k) and am not counting my pension as part of our assets.)

Debt: $140,000, mainly from my student loans.

My Paycheck Amount (2x/month): $1,555

My Partner's Paycheck Amount (2x/month): $3,300 (partner's)

Pronouns: She/her/ella



Monthly Expenses

Rent: $3,295 (My partner and I share a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that we recently moved into, and it was definitely a splurge for us. The apartment company had a move-in special so we ended up getting $9,000 off in the form of two and a half rent-free months, so we actually pay right around $2,800 a month. We really love our place, mainly because of the floor-to-ceiling windows in our living room and dining area that give us amazing natural light at all times. Our quality of life has improved so much since moving here.)

Car Payments: $838

Student Loans: $0 (currently in deferment since I am in grad school)

Utilities: ~$60

Internet: $75

iCloud Storage: $0.99

Car Insurance: $440 (this includes coverage for both of our cars and my partner's dad's car)

Cell Phone: $359 (we pay for my partner's dad's phone service as well)

Charitable Donations: $65 (Grl Collective, Black Lives Matter, Border Angels)

Peacock: $4.99

Netflix: $13.99

Fubo: $75

Hulu: $11.99

Spotify Premium: $0 thanks to my sis

Wix: $28 (I have a website for my bakery side-hustle that is more side, less hustle these days. But I pay the monthly fee to maintain the domain so no one can steal it and the mailbox.)