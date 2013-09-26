You might want to share this screen with the man in your life because Acrimony’s fall '13 mens lookbook is hot and heavy. And, by that we mean the shop is schooling us on how dudes should be layering this season, with results that really bring the heat. Whether his style is off-the-cuff high fashion, skater, or hip-hop (or even a mix of ’em all), this roundup of crisp, Ocean Beach-shot captures will have him honing in on his style, while completely flipping it on its head this season.
“This fall, we're getting weird — instead of hiding under baggy coats, we're piling on all our favorite pieces for a ‘more is more’ approach that blends sportswear, tailored, and avant-garde influences,” says shop owner Jenny Chung, who also went behind the lens to snap the lookbook.
The getups mix slouchy sweatpants with tailored blazers, camo trousers with a top buttoned only at the collar for some gangsta lovin’, and high-top Chucks with a preppy vest — and even a dash of cheetah print was thrown in for good measure. In other words, these looks are all over the place, in the best way possible. Click through them all after the jump, and be prepared to be inspired to break the mold of conventional style after you take a peep.