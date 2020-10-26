Do you worry about money now?

It's only been in the last year that I have stopped worrying so much about money. My husband went back to school when we started dating and graduated last year so we are experiencing the DINK (Dual Income No Kids) lifestyle for the first time. We are prioritizing saving money and building up our retirement funds. We feel both incredibly lucky and guilty that we have not been negatively impacted by COVID-19, as we are both in pretty secure jobs that can WFH. However, seeing what has happened to our economy this year has made us feel like we need to squirrel away as much money as we can right now. My financial stress has ramped up in the past few months after seeing how COVID-19 has ravaged my mom's business. She is close to retirement age and was planning to sell her very profitable business as part of her retirement plan. Now things are up in the air and she is devastated and rightfully so. I always knew that I would be helping my parents financially at some point in their retirement but it might be sooner rather than later. Who knows what the future will bring. I am trying my best to prepare, but not catastrophize, through mindfulness and therapy but it's extremely scary right now for so many people.