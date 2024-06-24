Housing costs: $1,600 mortgage (paid bimonthly; my husband and I own our own home).

Loan payments: ~$450 HELOC; $200 credit cards; $75 student loans.

Gym (YMCA): $62.10

Monthly haircuts for three people: $70

Water & utilities: ~$200

Electricity: ~$400

Internet: $120

Gas: $150

Phone bills: $150

Life insurance: $254 (policies for me and my husband).

Dining out: $300

Random stuff: $400 (Netflix, domain registrations for personal projects, software subscriptions).

Fun stuff: $500 (split evenly between me and my husband based on our budget. In real life...70/30 split?).

Nanny: $1,500

Emergency savings: $1,000-$1,500



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes. I was the last of five children in a blended marriage and it was abundantly clear that out of all of my siblings who didn’t attend or graduate college that I was expected to be the Hail Mary. I also attended a charter school that had a 100% graduation rate, with all or most students headed off to college.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

We had very few conversations about money that weren’t stressful. My family was a one-income military family. By the time I was 12 or 13, my siblings were all moved out and living on their own so the conversations about money worries fell to me instead of older siblings. We were all taken to the bank at 13 to open checking and savings accounts. We were also taught how to balance a checkbook by hand and the importance of being able to do so. While line items were tracked, I don’t ever remember being taught how to create a budget that would be flexible to changing needs.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I was a camp counselor at 15 to save money for a car and insurance. I applied after a family friend sent us the job posting — I worked with them in their class as an assistant. I had a job constantly in the summers after that, and during college. We were encouraged not to have jobs during the school year to focus on academics and extracurricular activities but the summers were fair game to save up for the things we wanted and needed.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Yes. We had a very limited income and our parents weren’t super financially savvy or prone to saving so unexpected expenses caused a lot of worry for my parents and for me at a very young age. I was told early on that I would have to figure out how to fund college myself but it was still an expectation that I attend higher ed.



Do you worry about money now?

The worry is different now. I got my degree, built up experience and have a great job. Our bills are paid and recently we were approved for a HELOC. This gave us the ability to consolidate a lot of high-APR credit card debt. That gave us a lot of breathing room in our monthly budget so the worry now is that we want to pay off that HELOC early, need to save for retirement more aggressively, and want to fund long-term savings accounts for our children.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

At 18 I moved out into the college dorms that were a year-to-year lease and took over all my own expenses. I had family friends that I could have turned to in emergencies but was stubborn about not wanting to have to ask for help.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

No.