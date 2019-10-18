9 p.m. — I start to feel very overwhelmed with everything going on in our lives (new jobs for both of us, new house with issues, large emergency purchases), so I retreat to the bedroom to meditate while E. watches Netflix (his personal version of meditation). I started meditating after a surprising and severe bout with anxiety a few months ago and have seen it work wonders for my mental health during times of stress! I do a quick guided meditation and go back out to tell E. how I'm feeling. We eventually get out all of our frustrations and make a plan for how we will deal with these unexpected issues in terms of work schedules, finances, attitudes, etc. by cutting back on our “fun” budget and considering picking up second jobs to ensure we can pay for these house expenses without going into debt.