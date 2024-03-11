Abercrombie’s New Wedding Shop Has Styles For The Bride — & All Her Guests

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
We know and love Abercrombie & Fitch for its everyday essentials and our favorite jeans, but now the Refinery29 reader-favorite brand is offering bridalwear. While Abercrombie already sold styles that made for perfect wedding guest dresses, now it has expanded its offerings for the guests of honor, including the bride herself!
The A&F Wedding Shop features over 100 pieces fit for upcoming spring and summer weddings (and all the festivities that come along with them). “The A&F Wedding Shop’s pieces collectively tell the story of the modern wedding experience—from bridal shower and bachelorette party to wedding day prep, ceremony, reception, brunch and even the honeymoon. It has it all," Abercrombie's chief product officer Corey Robinson said in a press release.
So whether you're part of the bachelorette party, are a wedding guest or bridesmaid, or are the bride herself, The Wedding Shop offers chic gowns, jumpsuits, matching sets, and even swimwear. Even better, the new styles come in between only $29 and $200. But that also means the pieces are low in stock or selling out quickly, so make sure to cart them up before they're gone.
Big ballgowns and intricate mermaid dresses aren't every bride's idea of the ideal wedding dress. Some prefer more simple silhouettes, and Abercrombie's new wedding collection features several sleek dresses and jumpsuits for the big day.
It also includes styles perfect for bridal showers or rehearsal dinners, including chic mini dresses and bright-white blazers. And if you're looking beyond the wedding day, there are also intimates for the honeymoon, from crisp white bikini sets to flirty nightgowns.
The A&F Wedding Shop's wedding guest offerings include best-selling styles, like the signature pleated Giselle dresses and jumpsuits, that have been upgraded in spring-ready colors. Other dresses include satin and organza mini, midi, and maxi styles. Plus, for more casual weddings or other bridal events, like the rehearsal or a brunch, there are several floral-print matching sets to pick from.
But wait, what about the bachelorette party? Abercrombie thought of that too, adding fun midi dresses, matching tops and skirts, and swimwear for the bride and the rest of her crew to celebrate in. If you're the bride, consider sticking to the white colorways across most of these styles; if you're a bridesmaid, go all out in the vibrant Barbie-pink options.
