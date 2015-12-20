Story from Wellness

5 Hacks For A Healthier Week

Sara Coughlin
Photographed by Winnie Au.
Don't do one more crunch until you read this. Shape has rounded up 15 common exercises that most trainers would actually advise against — luckily, the publication has also provided 15 additional, more effective alternatives.

With less than a week to go before Christmas, now's a great time to check out Self's healthy holiday eating tips. Our favorite bit of advice? "Lose the guilt," obviously.

Speaking of the holidays: As you enter the home stretch, these 11 massages you can give yourself will definitely be worth your while. Consider your stress busted.

The burpee is a staple of high-intensity workouts, and its emotional benefits aren't too shabby, either. This video from Well + Good shows how busting out a few burpees will help release any frustration you may be feeling.

As we slowly drift toward the dead of winter, your slow-cooker will begin calling out to you. Satisfy your desires to cozy up while still eating clean with these crockpot-friendly breakfast recipes.
