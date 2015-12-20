Don't do one more crunch until you read this. Shape has rounded up 15 common exercises that most trainers would actually advise against — luckily, the publication has also provided 15 additional, more effective alternatives.
With less than a week to go before Christmas, now's a great time to check out Self's healthy holiday eating tips. Our favorite bit of advice? "Lose the guilt," obviously.
Speaking of the holidays: As you enter the home stretch, these 11 massages you can give yourself will definitely be worth your while. Consider your stress busted.
The burpee is a staple of high-intensity workouts, and its emotional benefits aren't too shabby, either. This video from Well + Good shows how busting out a few burpees will help release any frustration you may be feeling.
As we slowly drift toward the dead of winter, your slow-cooker will begin calling out to you. Satisfy your desires to cozy up while still eating clean with these crockpot-friendly breakfast recipes.
With less than a week to go before Christmas, now's a great time to check out Self's healthy holiday eating tips. Our favorite bit of advice? "Lose the guilt," obviously.
Speaking of the holidays: As you enter the home stretch, these 11 massages you can give yourself will definitely be worth your while. Consider your stress busted.
The burpee is a staple of high-intensity workouts, and its emotional benefits aren't too shabby, either. This video from Well + Good shows how busting out a few burpees will help release any frustration you may be feeling.
As we slowly drift toward the dead of winter, your slow-cooker will begin calling out to you. Satisfy your desires to cozy up while still eating clean with these crockpot-friendly breakfast recipes.
Advertisement