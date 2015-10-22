Joe Biden is NOT a presidential candidate. "While I will not be a candidate, I will not be silent," he says. (Refinery29)
An Alabama judge forced offenders who couldn’t pay their court fines to donate blood or spend time in jail. (BBC)
Paul Ryan says he’ll run for House Speaker, but only if the entire GOP agrees to vote for him. (Los Angeles Times)
The Chicago Bulls’ Jimmy Butler removed his car’s rearview mirror so he can literally never look back. That does not sound safe. (ESPN)
Daniel Radcliffe was too terrified to masturbate on the set of Harry Potter. He was, after all, surrounded by British acting royalty. (Out)
The Ole Miss student Senate banned the Mississippi state flag from campus. The flag design includes the Confederate battle emblem. (USA Today)
An ingredient in sunscreen may be partially responsible for destroying coral reefs. It's like a sad game of "would you rather?" (NPR)
