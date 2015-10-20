A U.K. student refused to attend his college class on sexual consent because he doesn’t “look like” a rapist. He also posted a photo of himself holding a sign reading, “This is not what a rapist looks like." (Mic)
Clock-making teen Ahmed Mohamed will visit the White House for “Astronomy Night." He will join hundreds of other STEM enthusiasts for the event that sprawls across the White House’s South Lawn. (Refinery29)
Anthony Mackie announced his support of Donald Trump. Mackie said he’s “on the bandwagon." (Complex)
A federal court upheld New York and Connecticut’s post-Sandy Hook bans on semi-automatic assault weapons; other states continue to make it harder to buy Sudafed than a gun that looks like this. (The Guardian)
A bride-to-be’s family turned her cancelled wedding into an opportunity to feed the homeless. (Refinery29)
Amazon sued over 1,000 users for selling fake product reviews. Amazon is cracking down on users who are “misleading customers” by posting fake reviews for a profit. (BBC News)
A man called his local TV station and confessed to a 33-year-old murder. Jose Ferreira, 50, confessed he pushed a 13-year-old down a flight of stairs in 1982. (Washington Post)
Oprah bought a 10% share of Weight Watchers and made $60 million in one day. “I believe in the program so much I decided to invest in the company and partner in its evolution,” she said in a statement. (USA Today)
