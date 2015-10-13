Iran’s Revolutionary Court claims it convicted detained Washington Post reporter Jason Rezaian. He was arrested in 2014 and accused of espionage. (NPR)
University of Texas students will protest campus gun laws by carrying dildos in a campaign called #CocksNotGlocks. (USA Today)
British police ended their round-the-clock stakeout of the Ecuadorian embassy hiding Julia Assange. (BBC News)
California is considering a new policy that will use inmates with violent backgrounds to fight wildfires. (Time)
Georgia is planning to build a Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. tribute at Stone Mountain Park, home to the "Confederate Mount Rushmore." (Washington Post)
Zimbabwe officials will not prosecute Walter Palmer, the American dentist who killed Cecil the lion. (CNN)
A group of Swedish beard enthusiasts were mistaken for ISIS terrorists. Another case of confusing black flags. (Huffington Post)
London outlawed riding hoverboards in public. Our hearts go out to London-dwelling Back To The Future fans. (Business Insider)
