The U.S. will make “condolence payments” to the families of those killed in the airstrike on a Doctors Without Borders hospital in Afghanistan. (NPR)
Republican presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson insisted that gun control was partially to blame for the Holocaust. (Raw Story)
California’s Governor signed a bill banning the use of “Redskins” as a public school’s team name or mascot. (Buzzfeed)
President Obama joked about Kanye West's 2020 run for the White House. He also gave Yeezy some advice if he wants to run for "Preezy." (Rolling Stone)
Advertisement
Kylie Jenner keeps boyfriend Tyga’s mugshot framed in her living room. Because that's what normal couples do. (Cosmopolitan)
A former Benghazi investigator alleged that the House’s probe into the tragedy unfairly targeted Hillary Clinton. (CNN)
A Baltimore robbery suspect tried to flee the scene of the crime in an Uber. And it was a carpool, because robbers need to save money too, you guys. (Baltimore Sun)
A Will Ferrell-themed bar opened in New York’s Lower East Side. The best part? It's called "Stay Classy New York." (Gothamist)
Advertisement