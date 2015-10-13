7 Ways You're Accidentally Turning Your Blonde Hair Yellow Or Brassy

2 of 8

If tap water can cause slight discoloration, then pool water can completely change the color of your hair — and you’re not in the clear in a saltwater pool or the ocean, either. Luckily, there’s an easy fix: Prep the hair with clean water, and lather up right after you swim.



“Your hair is like a sponge. If you allow it to soak up clean water first, it isn’t going to absorb as much pool water,” Capri explains. “Hop in the shower first and saturate your hair, then put a little conditioner on, too.” Or just dump a bottle of water through your locks first!



Then, you need to cleanse the hair as soon as you can. “Think about it: What’s the job of chlorine? To clean the pool,” Capri says. “It can eat the toner off your hair, so don’t let it sit on your hair and do its job; just one time can change the color of your hair.”