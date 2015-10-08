President Obama apologized to Doctors Without Borders for the bombing of a hospital in Afghanistan that left 22 people dead. (Reuters)
California passed a historic equal pay law that protects women from wage discrimination. One big step towards closing the wage gap. (Los Angeles Times)
Nicki Minaj called out Miley Cyrus and her interviewer in the New York Times Magazine. “If you want to enjoy our culture...then you should also want to know what affects us, what is bothering us.” (Fader)
House Republicans want a special subcommittee to investigate Planned Parenthood. It would probe abortion clinics and anything related to "fetal tissue procurement.” (Washington Post)
Harvard's national title-winning debate team lost to a group of prison inmates. They've also defeated teams from the University of Vermont and West Point. (CNN)
Bobby Jindal blamed single mothers and abortion for the Oregon shooting for some reason. Guns don't kill people, "cultural rot" does. (Huffington Post)
Starbucks has a secret society for pumpkin spice latte lovers. Sorry guys, the Midnight Society is way cooler. (Fortune)
Airbus filed a patent for "stacked" passenger seating that places passengers on top of one another. Because we weren't cramped enough already. (Wired)
