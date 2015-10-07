Ben Carson said he wouldn’t have “let” the Oregon shooter kill him. “Not only would I probably not cooperate with him, I would not just stand there and let him shoot me,” Carson said. (Mother Jones)
Ashley Judd shared a harrowing story of being sexually harassed by a famous studio mogul. According to Judd, he constantly invited her to his hotel room and asked her to watch him take a shower. (Variety)
The Justice Department will release 6,000 prisoners at the end of the month as a result of drug sentencing reforms. (Washington Post)
Rihanna called Rachel Dolezal “a bit of a hero." “...I think she legit changed people’s perspective a bit and woke people up.” (The Guardian)
U.S. officials have changed their story on the deadly airstrike that destroyed a Kunduz hospital, they now call it a “mistake.” (BBC News)
Stephenie Meyer has released a gender-swapped version of Twilight. Life and Death: Twilight Reimagined is a 442-page novel. (Daily Dot)
Kickstarter teamed up with the United Nations Refugee Agency to help raise money for Syrian refugees. They're hoping to raise $4 billion. (Huffington Post)
Cheerios had to recall 1.8 million boxes of gluten-free cereal because they accidentally contained gluten. They called the oversight “purely human error.” (Quartz)
