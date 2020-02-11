Visit THIS Caribbean Island To Swim With Turtles

What’s the best remedy for a busy start to the new year? One word: vacation. Actually, make that two words: Caribbean vacation. If you’re on the hunt for a tranquil escape from your workweek, let us suggest St. John — the smallest, most relaxing, and most picturesque destination of the three main U.S. Virgin Islands.
Think hillside villas, waterfront cottages, floating bars, and Trunk Bay beaches; this island checks all of the boxes when it comes to high-quality, uninterrupted leisure time. And because two-thirds of the island is protected as part of the Virgin Islands National Park, it’s hard to spend a moment on St. John that isn’t the epitome of chill.
Before you book your trip, watch our preview of St. John above (it’ll only take you 60 seconds), and take notes: You’re going to want to visit every inch of this tiny but mighty island.
