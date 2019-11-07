Stop Underestimating The Importance Of A Mentor

None of us are immune to needing help from others, which is why having — and becoming — a mentor is such a crucial, transformative relationship. With experience comes wisdom, and sharing one's wisdom with others only works to benefit the whole. In that spirit, we teamed up with Batiste and asked three women at different stages in their lives to share the best piece of advice they’ve ever received as well as exactly what mentorship means to them. From living life unapologetically as yourself to embracing failure as part of the process, hear what the women had to say — and the piece of advice they themselves would dole out — just above.
