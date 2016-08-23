Refinery29 is kicking off another year of creativity and self-expression at our second-annual #29Rooms event. We're putting guests at the center of art, cinema, technology, and fashion. Sound like an event of a lifetime? It will be. And we’re offering you a chance to attend as a VIP.
We're looking for a Refinery29 Correspondent to head to #29Rooms on September 8 as our VIP guest. Before the event, our fashion team will dress you in the latest trends and you'll get your makeup done by our beauty team. Then, you’ll get to mix and mingle with the stars, explore each of the 29 captivating rooms one by one, and share your excitement across our social platforms.
Are you ready for all the Instagrammable moments you can dream of, to feel empowered, inspired, and like your most creative self? Then get camera ready and tell us why you’re a #29Rooms VIP. You have until August 29 to enter. Winner to be announced on our social channels September 6.
Here’s how to enter:
1. Create an original video explaining why you want to be a 29Rooms VIP. Make sure to show off your personality and be creative!
2. Upload your video to Instagram.
3. Tag your post with #ImA29RoomsVIP and #contest. Make sure that you follow and tag @refinery29.
4. Get the Official Rules here.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 18 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 08/29/2016 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.
We're looking for a Refinery29 Correspondent to head to #29Rooms on September 8 as our VIP guest. Before the event, our fashion team will dress you in the latest trends and you'll get your makeup done by our beauty team. Then, you’ll get to mix and mingle with the stars, explore each of the 29 captivating rooms one by one, and share your excitement across our social platforms.
Are you ready for all the Instagrammable moments you can dream of, to feel empowered, inspired, and like your most creative self? Then get camera ready and tell us why you’re a #29Rooms VIP. You have until August 29 to enter. Winner to be announced on our social channels September 6.
Here’s how to enter:
1. Create an original video explaining why you want to be a 29Rooms VIP. Make sure to show off your personality and be creative!
2. Upload your video to Instagram.
3. Tag your post with #ImA29RoomsVIP and #contest. Make sure that you follow and tag @refinery29.
4. Get the Official Rules here.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 18 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 08/29/2016 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.
Advertisement