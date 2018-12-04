Still thinking about your last 29Rooms experience? We don't blame you. There's nothing quite like immersing yourself in a world of culture, creativity, and cause. The good news is, we're taking the interactive playground on the road again, and this time we're headed back to Los Angeles. From December 5 to 9, you can check out our 29Rooms Expand Your Reality theme, where we inspire bold thinking, unlock new passions, and help unleash your imagination. Our favorite time to experience the magic? The Party After Dark sessions, where guests have the opportunity to dance, create, and explore without the crowds — plus, access to a whimsical bar experience with Smirnoff* vodka cocktails (like peppermint punch and pomegranate Moscow mules) and a drag performance.
Even if you can't make it to a Party After Dark session, there are plenty of other sessions and 29 rooms to explore. Step on stage with Amazon Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, see your name in lights, and find your voice; head to Pantene's room to enter the "Play Rescue Reset" journey and strike a pose in front of a glistening fountain; or check out the phone booth from Plan B One-Step, where you can listen to inspiring stories from real women. Your transformative 29Rooms experience is almost here. Add the dates to your GoogleCal, clear the photo storage on your phone, and remember to bring your Mastercard to experience the virtual Fred Segal Holiday Shop. You can browse and buy 29 exclusive, curated Fred Segal gifts for everyone on your list this holiday season — just like you’re in the store. We'll see you there, Angelenos.
When: December 5 to 9, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 3 to 6 p.m., and 7 to 10 p.m.
Where: The Reef, 1933 South Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
*SMIRNOFF cocktails will be served December 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 in the Party After Dark sessions from 7 to 10 p.m. only. Please sip responsibly. The Smirnoff Co., Norwalk, CT.
