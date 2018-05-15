Win Tickets To 29Rooms & Lollapalooza!

Summer is the perfect season to get out of your comfort zone and immerse yourself in new cities and experiences. But if you’ve been finding your bucket-list events are selling out before you can get on the list, we’re here to help.
We’ve partnered with Lollapalooza to send one lucky winner and a friend on a festival-filled tour in two new cities, all expenses paid. To unlock your imaginative spirit, you'll receive two tickets to ANY 29Rooms event, where you’ll be fully immersed in our multisensory funhouse to create, play, and explore. And since we're headed to NYC, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Chicago this year, there's no shortage of options to choose from. Next, we’re adding two four-day tickets to Lollapalooza in Chicago's Grant Park (which are currently sold out!). With 170+ bands from all over the world — think: The Weeknd, Dua Lipa, and Lizzo — you'll have endless chances to bask in the excellence of your favorite artist and discover a new one to love. And because this is an all-expenses-paid trip, we’re also throwing in $3,500 to get you everywhere that you need to be and to cover your stylish digs for each weekend. This is your chance to hit up two one-of-a-kind events, so enter to win now.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 18 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 5/30/18 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.
Advertisement