When choosing the final location for our on-the-road tour of 29Rooms Turn It Into Art, we knew we had to find somewhere unforgettable. In the end, there was only one place that fit the part: the culinary crossroad of deep dish and dressed-up hot dogs, the midwest epicenter of culture and arts, the haven of beautiful summer weather (and, uh, some pretty treacherous winters). You guessed it: We’re bringing 29Rooms to Chicago.
From July 26 to 29, ticket holders can explore 29 sensational installations in one interactive funhouse of style, culture, and technology. We’re bringing back some crowd-favorite rooms, but we couldn’t leave everything the same.
Some of the exciting new installations you can look forward to at 29Rooms Chicago? Samsung’s room of picturesque mirrored buildings (accompanied by a photo studio and concierge station), Clinique’s bubble-filled playground, the bareMinerals clean beauty room (complete with an immersive waterfall), Queer Eye’s colorful Fab Five thrones, Orange Is the New Black's interactive typography wall art, LÄRABAR's vintage bike ride photo opp, and a phone booth from PlanB One-Step, where you can listen to inspiring stories from real women. No ticket? No problem. Mastercard, the 29Rooms payment technology and ticketing partner, is giving cardholders exclusive access to a select number of last-minute tickets and exciting on-site perks.
This is your last chance to experience 29Rooms Turn It Into Art. Grab your friends, charge up your phones, bring your Mastercard, and have your tickets at the ready. Then keep your eyes peeled for our next 29Rooms tour — it may come quicker than you think.
When: July 26 through 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 3 to 6 p.m., and 7 to 10 p.m.
Where: 1522 West Hubbard Street, Chicago, IL 60642
