While London is certainly not lacking in things to do, no trip to the region is complete without a detour to Bath and Bristol, just an hour and a half outside the city by train. Tucked away in Britain’s West Country, the two sister cities are only 13 miles apart — but they’re linked by more than just geography. They complete each other. Bristol is a city of the future, with a thriving bar scene, a lively contemporary art community, and a mission to go carbon neutral by 2030. On the other hand, Bath, just 20 minutes away, is precisely the opposite: a city rich with history, best known for its age-old architecture and romantic literary ties. Together, they make for an ideal British experience.
To see for ourselves, we ventured to Bath and Bristol, where we spent 29 hours exploring all the two cities have to offer with the help of VisitBritain. Watch while we lounge at towering Roman Baths, sample local gin, and ogle ancient architecture in Bath, before jumping on the train to Bristol to enjoy the local nightlife, the innovative food, and the musical stylings of an all-female DJ collective. Name a more iconic urban duo. We’ll wait…
