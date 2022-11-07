Story from Gift Guides

29 Big Gift Ideas Part 1: Beauty

From scintillating makeup palettes to fragrance layering kits, these are the best beauty gifts to shop this year.

Karina Hoshikawa
Squiggly Line

01.

Nailed It

Keep it classic with ruby nails (adorned with a constellation-like top coat) or go for bold with a geometric design in press-on form — courtesy of our R29’s own Beauty Director — with these extra giftable mani moments.
shop 5 products
Tenoverten
The Holiday Trio
$32.00
Tenoverten
JINsoon
Cuticle Oil
$35.00
Revolve
Nails of LA
Nails Of La X Sara Tan Press-on Nail Exten...
$16.00
Nordstrom
Olive & June
Hanukkah Calendar
$55.00
Olive & June
Olive & June
Christmas Calendar
$65.00
Olive & June

02.

A High-Tech Skinvestment

If there’s ever a time to get a little bougie with your gifting, it’s the holidays. From multi-tasking face massagers to microcurrent toning devices, we’re making the case for high-maintenance skin tools that bring the spa to your bathroom. It’s giving…aesthetician.
shop 5 products
Skin Gym
High-frequency Wand
$95.00
Revolve
Therabody
Theraface Pro
$399.00
Therabody
HigherDose
Red Light Face Mask
$299.00
HigherDose
NuFACE
Mini+ Starter Kit
$245.00
NuFACE
Solawave
Advanced Skincare Wand With Red Light Therapy
$149.00
Solawave

03.

Their Healthiest Hair Yet

Gift strong, silky strands that shine all on their own with nourishing products and plush towels that speed dry time and minimize breakage.
Advertisement
Aquis
Flip Hair Drying Tool
£54.00
Revolve
Ceremonia
Sunday Reset Duo
$50.00
Ceremonia
Crown Affair
Ritual Shampoo, Conditioner And Renewal Ma...
$125.00
Crown Affair

04.

A Signature Scent

…or two, or three. No matter how singular or vast their fragrance wardrobe, one thing is certain: 2023 is going to be their best-smelling year yet. From Dedcool’s modern layering kit to Ellis Brooklyn’s sweet-but-not-too-sweet vanilla confection, we’re making a strong case for giving an olfactory gift this year. What can we say? Some things just make scents
shop 4 products
Phlur
Missing Person
$96.00
Phlur
$96.00
Sephora
DedCool
Discovery Set
$30.00
Sephora
D.S. & Durga
I Don’t Know What Limited Edition
$190.00
D.S. & Durga
Ellis Brooklyn
Vanilla Milk Eau De Parfum
$105.00
Sephora

05.

Unapologetically Glam

Who said you need an NYE party invite to go all-out with your glam? These scintillating eyeshadows, fluttery faux lashes encased in a vintage-inspired box, and a trio of Old Hollywood-inspired lipsticks can be given together or separately — and make a big impact however you box ‘em.
shop 4 products
Charlotte Tilbury
Mini Iconic Matte Revolution Lip Trio Set
$32.00
Sephora
PAT McGRATH LABS
Mthrshp Mega: Celestial Nirvana
$82.00
Sephora
Loveseen
Little Brass Box
$30.00
Loveseen
Loveseen
Inez Lashes
$20.50$24.00
Loveseen
Advertisement

More from Beauty

R29 Original Series

Advertisement