29 Big Gift Ideas Part 1: Beauty
From scintillating makeup palettes to fragrance layering kits, these are the best beauty gifts to shop this year.
01.
Nailed It
Keep it classic with ruby nails (adorned with a constellation-like top coat) or go for bold with a geometric design in press-on form — courtesy of our R29’s own Beauty Director — with these extra giftable mani moments.
02.
A High-Tech Skinvestment
If there’s ever a time to get a little bougie with your gifting, it’s the holidays. From multi-tasking face massagers to microcurrent toning devices, we’re making the case for high-maintenance skin tools that bring the spa to your bathroom. It’s giving…aesthetician.
03.
Their Healthiest Hair Yet
Gift strong, silky strands that shine all on their own with nourishing products and plush towels that speed dry time and minimize breakage.
04.
A Signature Scent
…or two, or three. No matter how singular or vast their fragrance wardrobe, one thing is certain: 2023 is going to be their best-smelling year yet. From Dedcool’s modern layering kit to Ellis Brooklyn’s sweet-but-not-too-sweet vanilla confection, we’re making a strong case for giving an olfactory gift this year. What can we say? Some things just make scents.
05.
Unapologetically Glam
Who said you need an NYE party invite to go all-out with your glam? These scintillating eyeshadows, fluttery faux lashes encased in a vintage-inspired box, and a trio of Old Hollywood-inspired lipsticks can be given together or separately — and make a big impact however you box ‘em.
