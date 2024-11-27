Black Swifties At The Eras Tour Defend Their Love Of Taylor Swift

There's been a lot of comments my entire life about the fact that I like Taylor Swift as much as I do. [They say] I'm whitewashed or an Oreo or I have horrible fashion or don't have my Black card — I've gotten those all my life.
Genesis Sanchez, 29
She just wants to be loved, find love and be loved well. And that's how I can relate to her. I will never relate to every other privilege she gets to have. But I want to be loved too.
Ucheoma Obiji-Nnorom, 19
Her feminism is very centered around white women, which is not ideal. It’'s a little bit of a turn off, but I just love her music so much that I'm somewhat willing to overlook it.
Stephanie Clare, 37
I'm a Beyoncé fan and a Taylor fan. I do both. Black people can do anything.
Thea Nawej, 25
If you don't like it, you don't like it. I can't force you to like it. If I like it, it resonates with me. There's not much to say other than that. To each their own.
Delphi Nawej, 22
She tells her fans, 'Just be who you are and be comfortable in yourself.' That's something I really could connect to, even though she's white. I am me. This is my skin color. I like myself.