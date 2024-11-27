Black Swifties At The Eras Tour Defend Their Love Of Taylor Swift

Why the music is all that matters: I would say it's kind of upsetting that people want to put Black Swifties in a box, like we have to fit into the mold of listening to a certain type of music. And if we listen to Taylor Swift, it's something weird. I feel like everyone is free to listen to whatever kind of music you want, as long as it resonates with you. The music, that's all that matters. You liking a song is something that's subjective. Everyone has their own opinion. If you don't like it, you don't like it. I can't force you to like it. If I like it, it resonates with me. I like the beats. I like the music. That's it. Like, there's not much to say other than that. To each their own. I don’t really listen to what the critics say. I just listen to music and I'm done.