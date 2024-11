Black Swifties At The Eras Tour Defend Their Love Of Taylor Swift

This week, Billboard named Taylor Swift as the second greatest pop star of the 21st century. The top spot, of course, went to Beyoncé . As it should! (Is my Beyhive showing?). While the internet discourse rages over who should have been crowned, it’s clear that Swift has never been more popular and more polarizing — simultaneously. In the culture wars, you’re supposed to choose a side. And if you are a Black woman, the assumption is that you’re on Team Bey and for the most part, that tracks. It’s understandable that Beyoncé’s base is the Black women who grew up feeling seen by Destiny’s Child and Swift has cornered the market on sad suburban white girls who’ve loved her since she was writing about the teardrops on her guitar . But that picture is too one-dimensional. First of all, it relies on a comparison that is unfair to both artists. As Swift herself has acknowledged , Beyoncé is a once-in-a-generation-talent who has influenced the entire music industry and paved the way for every female solo artist who came after her, including Swift. That’s not a knock on Swift’s own achievements. It’s that the comparison starts a narrative both stars would very much like to be excluded from . And second, the Beyoncé vs. Taylor wars paint us all with the same brush, leaving no room for nuance, for varying tastes, and for Black Swifties. Yes, they exist.