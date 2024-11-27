JoJo Is All Grown Up & In Her ‘Favorite Chapter Of Life’

“This is my favorite chapter of my life. I think I'm at a sweet spot right now, because I'm young enough to be out here and having so much fun and making mistakes. But I'm old enough to know better to know what I don't like,” JoJo says. “I've made so many choices that no longer resonate with me that I just would not do that anymore. I think getting older, you hopefully get wiser, and I feel wiser than I felt last year or any other year.”