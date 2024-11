JoJo Is All Grown Up & In Her ‘Favorite Chapter Of Life’

In 2004, Joanna “JoJo” Levesque was 13 years old and already making history. Off of her self-titled debut album, her breakout single “Leave (Get Out)” had claimed the number one spot on Billboard’s Pop Songs chart for five weeks in a row — making her the youngest ever artist to do so. By 14, the Boston native was a household name, splitting her time between coasts to work on her second album and learning how to navigate an industry eager to cash in on young talent (she cried when her label picked “Leave” for the single because she couldn’t relate to the song’s mature themes, and much preferred RnB over pop). She was also falling fast into her first-ever relationship with soccer prodigy Freddy Adu, teen royalty in his own right.