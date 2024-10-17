MJR: I wrote [“All Mine”]t, and it was actually not about a relationship, but an instance that I had before the man that I'm with right now. I'm so glad that you asked about that, because I think it ties true to me in real life. When I wrote that record, there was an individual that I had dealt with way prior — before me and [my boyfriend] Stephen —- and I realized that it was best that I stayed apart from them versus engaging because it didn't benefit us both. I was feeling like this isn’t going to work, but thinking, damn how I would feel if you were right here next to me? I will say through the journey of this story, I did write “Forever” for Stephen. I realized in that moment when I was writing it how important he was to me and how damn near almost six years into our relationship that we've had something very sturdy and strong, and I've never lost sight of him. The person that she's running from is the person that she's been in love with the whole damn time. It's not the person who killed her, but it's the person who's built her to be the best that she can be. When Stephen heard the record, he was very laid back and so calm and so sweet. He loved it and really enjoyed it. I think at first, he didn't know about him, so I had to, like, really, really tell him and reiterate to him that, “hey, this specific song is about our journey” and he got a little emotional, and I really appreciated that. I'm glad that that was the last song, and I'm glad I brought it to the producers.