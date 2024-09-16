If You Don’t Take Pharrell’s Piece By Piece Too Seriously, It’s So Much Fun

Piece by Piece is not your typical biopic. On one hand, the LEGO animation creates a universe bursting with personality that I truly believe little Williams resides in, complete with talking animals and music that reflects light. At the TIFF Q&A, Pharell defended the decision to use LEGO. “In LEGO, it gives you a texture and context where you see the humanity in me as a Black man.” But on the other hand, it offers a safe distance between Williams and the audience, creating a manicured retelling that doesn’t dig too far beyond the surface. His reasoning behind using LEGO shows that he’s still trying to be as palatable as possible to the widest audience possible. The humanity he seeks to convey could just as easily be conveyed by real Black skin and real depictions of the surroundings and emotions that made up his life so far. That said, LEGO is fun!