If You Don’t Take Pharrell’s Piece By Piece Too Seriously, It’s So Much Fun

In a 2014 interview with GQ , Pharrell echoed the disconnect that the biopic tastefully touches on: “The money was too loud. The success was too much. The girls were too beautiful. The jewelry was too shiny. The cars were too fast. The houses were too big. It’s like not knowing how to swim and being thrown in the ocean for the first time.” Williams loses himself trying to keep up with the fame and the expectations, not just in his solo career but also in his personal life. He pulls away from then girlfriend, now wife, Helen Williams, leaves The Neptunes and retreats from the public. It isn’t until he realizes his purpose that he finds the courage to try again and surround himself with those he loves. “How do I serve this thing called life?” says LEGO Pharrell about this realization. It’s then that ultra viral hit, “Happy” from the Despicable Me 2 soundtrack, spawned even though it took almost ten tries to get it right. With a billion streams on both YouTube and Spotify since its release in 2014, “Happy” clearly lit a fire under Williams. The film also briefly touches on his work on Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright” which became the soundtrack of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2015. Through a renewed sense of self and mission, Pharrell slowly but surely gets his groove back.