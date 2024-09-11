Jharrel Jerome Is “Good Overwhelmed!” By TIFF Response To Unstoppable

And Anthony believed in me. Anthony looked at me [and said], “I want you to do it.” He saw When They See Us, and he didn’t want nobody else to do it besides me. Because he felt like, I can really just lay the authenticity down. Like we can get a wrestler, we can get somebody jacked and who could just look brutal and look strong. But Anthony's so much more than that brute physique. He's so much more than the wrestler. He’s the soul that has been darkened, and he's trying to make light of it. And so he trusted me as an actor, a thespian, who cares so much about the craft that I would transform, and I would do it in a way that put respect onto it and onto the community that he's a part of. And even to this day, I [ask him], “So what's good? You like it?” He just loves it. He's so proud. But I’m sure the conversation will come up about [me not being disabled], and I support that conversation all the way through. I understand the conversation, but I just know that getting that green light from Anthony was a big part of me going forward with it, and saying, all right, if I'm gonna do it, I better learn how to be on those crutches. I better learn how to wrestle, and I better learn how to balance, and I better learn the mindset of what it's like to actually go through this struggle and do it right.