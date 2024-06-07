Ishana Night Shyamalan Is Very Aware You Know Just Who Her Dad Is

Because she may have the name, the same job, and even be a devotee to the same genre as her dad, but Ishana Night Shyamalan is still her own person with a unique voice and different stories to tell. The one thing she’s proudly inheriting is sage wisdom honed from her time watching her father on set and throughout his career. “There's [always] been a strong emphasis on enjoying the process of making the art most, that that comes to the center, that you can't look for any kind of external validation,” Shyamalan says. “It can't be about what comes on the other side, it has to be from the enjoyment and love of the art form first.”