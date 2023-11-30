Tefi Pessoa’s Immigrant Parents Didn’t Understand Her Career — But It Paid Off

"There’s a reason why in history, clowns were people of comic relief because they were in a sense mirrors. I feel that so much with my work in social media — because people do see me as this kind of mirror."
"I was able to humanize people I had grown up watching in a way where I could put myself in the narrative, too."
“I was seeing it from an American lens where I can be anything I want to be. And my mom’s lens was, ‘I just want you to be okay.’ But I’m coming into a place in my career where now my parents are proud of me, so now what the fuck do I do?”
"I want to bring Latine people of every shade and background to screens and campaigns wherever voices are heard and wherever faces are seen."
"I am in a place where I feel like I can do anything. There are a lot of people who are going to try to tell you who you are and what you should be doing, but at the same time, you got to remember who you are."