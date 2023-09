How Lowrider Culture Redefines & Reclaims Chicane Luxury

As a child of Mexican immigrants , it feels important to name our luxuries as such. For so long, I, and so many others, have struggled to self-indulge. We may have witnessed our loved ones or our community face financial insecurity and feel guilty for enjoying a costly hobby or lavish lifestyle. Or we may have only seen luxury portrayed to us in an individualistic and capitalist manner that feels different from the community at the center of lowrider culture. But we do deserve luxury and, despite the historically negative perceptions around lowriding, we must recognize and appreciate it as well-deserved Chicane splendor.