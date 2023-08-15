I Tried Madewell’s Plus-Size Jeans For Fall — Here Is My Honest Review

I sized up to 22W on these jeans because, when it comes to cargo pants, I always prefer to err on the side of oversized. There was also a fit note on the website saying that these run small and suggesting to size up one for your usual fit or two for a baggier fit. I thus assumed that these might be a stiffer denim pair like the baggy style, but I was wrong. While the fabric is nice and substantial in weight, these actually have a significant amount of stretch. The 22W felt roomy when I put them on, and they definitely stretched more with wear. By the end of a full day, these were sitting more like a low-slung rise than the “designed to fit high and tight in the waist” noted in the product description.